PTI hails SC decision of invalidating NAB amends

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision invalidating the NAB law amendments under which billions of graft cases against public office holders have been restored.
The party calling the verdict as historic said that the apex court threw the NRO-II (National Reconciliation Ordinance-II) that was imposed on the nation through regime change conspiracy. In his reaction to the SC three-member bench’s ruling, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said that the decision on the petition of the Chairman PTI Imran Khan has restored the supremacy of the Constitution. “The decision of the top court is not the victory of PTI chief, but it’s the victory of truth and justice,” he said, adding that PTI fully supported and endorsed the landmark judgment of the country’s highest court. The PTI spokesperson said that billions rupees of theft and robbery of former ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) “clique of crooks” were waived off through these unconstitutional and controversial amendments in the accountability law and allowed the loot and plunder of the national treasury afresh.
He went on to say that the SC’s ruling testified the fact that the amendments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law were in conflict with the Constitution and fundamental human rights. The spokesperson said that as soon as the PDM seized the power through conspiracy, they exploited NAB to the fullest and used the institution for their vested political mileage and reduced the accountability bureau to a puppet institution.
Hasan recalled that those who looted and plundered the national treasure ruthlessly were got themselves dry-cleaned by securing NRO-Ii after ousting PTI’s government through regime conspiracy. He said that former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, former chief minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz, ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari got relief as a result of amendments in the NAB law.