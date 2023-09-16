PTI hails SC decision of invalidating NAB amends

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Fri­day welcomed the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision invalidating the NAB law amendments under which bil­lions of graft cases against public of­fice holders have been restored.

The party calling the verdict as his­toric said that the apex court threw the NRO-II (National Reconciliation Ordinance-II) that was imposed on the nation through regime change con­spiracy. In his reaction to the SC three-member bench’s ruling, PTI spokes­person Raoof Hasan said that the decision on the petition of the Chair­man PTI Imran Khan has restored the supremacy of the Constitution. “The decision of the top court is not the vic­tory of PTI chief, but it’s the victory of truth and justice,” he said, adding that PTI fully supported and endorsed the landmark judgment of the country’s highest court. The PTI spokesperson said that billions rupees of theft and robbery of former ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) “clique of crooks” were waived off through these unconstitutional and controver­sial amendments in the accountability law and allowed the loot and plunder of the national treasury afresh.

He went on to say that the SC’s rul­ing testified the fact that the amend­ments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law were in conflict with the Constitution and fundamen­tal human rights. The spokesperson said that as soon as the PDM seized the power through conspiracy, they exploited NAB to the fullest and used the institution for their vested politi­cal mileage and reduced the account­ability bureau to a puppet institution.

Hasan recalled that those who looted and plundered the national treasure ruthlessly were got themselves dry-cleaned by securing NRO-Ii after oust­ing PTI’s government through regime conspiracy. He said that former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, former chief minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz, Paki­stan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz, ex-finance minis­ter Ishaq Dar and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari got relief as a result of amendments in the NAB law.