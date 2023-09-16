Saturday, September 16, 2023
Punjab initiates recruitment of 374 female doctors

Our Staff Reporter
September 16, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Punjab Minister for Primary and Sec­ondary Healthcare Dr. Jamal Nasir an­nounced the commencement of the recruitment process for 374 Women Medical Officers (WMO) through the Punjab Public Service Commission. The move aims to bolster healthcare services in remote and underdevel­oped regions of the province. During a recent meeting held here on Friday, Minister Nasir revealed that Punjab CM had greenlit the recruitment of WMOs. These medical officers will be assigned to Basic Health Units, Ru­ral Health Centers, and Tehsil head­quarters hospitals, with a focus on delivering quality healthcare services, especially to women in marginalized areas. Aspiring female candidates with the required qualifications can submit their applications online through the Punjab Public Service Commission. The deadline for application submis­sion has been set for September 29, 2023. Minister Nasir emphasized that merit-based selection would be the sole criterion for recruitment, ensur­ing a fair and transparent process free from influence. Dr. Jamal Nasir also highlighted the successful completion of the ongoing recruitment drive for 1045 doctors within the Primary and Secondary Healthcare department.

Our Staff Reporter

