Putin, Kim gifted each other rifles, Putin to visit North Korea

MOSCOW-Vladimir Putin and Kim Jung Un gifted each other rifles when they met in Far Eastern Russia, the Kremlin said on Thursday, confirming the isolated Russian leader will visit North Korea as Moscow woos another pariah state.

The Russian president, who has sought to strengthen alliances with other hardline leaders ostracised by the West, met with Kim on Wednesday amid speculation they would agree on an arms deal.

Russia is eager for ammunition to continue fighting in Ukraine, while North Korea wants Moscow’s help to develop its missile programme.

Putin “gave (Kim) a rifle from our production of the highest quality. In return, he also received a North Korean-made rifle,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. Putin also gifted the North Korean leader a “glove from a space suit that has been to space several times.”

Kim, who seldom leaves his country, held talks with Putin at the Vostochny cosmodrome.