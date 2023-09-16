Quaid’s sculpture unveiled at Beijing Jintai Art Museum

ISLAMABAD - In a significant cultural milestone, a striking sculpture of Pakistan’s founding father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, known as Quaid-e-Azam (Great Leader), was unveiled at the Beijing Jintai Art Museum.

This event marks a testament to the enduring friendship between Pakistan and China, strengthening diplomatic ties through the language of art.

The sculpture, crafted by renowned Chinese artist Yuan Xikun, stands tall and proud at the Beijing Jintai Art Museum, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday.

The sculpture is a striking representation of Quaide- Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, featuring intricate details and a dignified pose that captures the essence of his leadership and vision.

The unveiling ceremony was attended by high-ranking officials, diplomats, art enthusiasts, and members of the Pakistani and Chinese communities.

Speaking on the ceremony, Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Moin-ul-Haque, emphasized the importance of cultural exchanges in strengthening bilateral relations.

He said, “Unveiling this sculpture in China is very meaningful. Both our countries have forged unbreakable bonds in our struggle against imperialism and colonialism. Leaders like Chairman Mao and Jinnah led our people in those challenging times and achieved glory for our nations”.