Reviving Possibilities

While no official statement has been issued as of yet, there is speculation that the Torkham border will be reopened considering officials from Afghanistan and Pakistan have reached an understanding during the protracted parleys. This will grant much needed respite to traders who have already experienced irrecoverable losses worth millions as perishable items wasted away in stationed cargo trucks trapped in between. Beyond that, this week-long closure resulted in the exchange of goods being paused entirely, resulting in long-term damages that all relevant stakeholders will have to recover from. Regardless of these realities, this development has signed a renewed faith and trust in the Afghanistan-Pakistan relationship.

The conflict started on September 6 when both sides traded fire along the Torkham border. The act resulted in many injured, and an immediate escalation of tensions with our neighbor. Immediately, the border was closed as both sides played the blame game. Meanwhile, the condition of the Afghani population deteriorated due to a halt in the supply of goods needed for daily survival. Pakistani traders were experiencing a hefty monetary loss not only from the lack of activities but the rotting of perishable items like vegetables and fruit. The border closure was proving to be at the expense of the masses and before suffering from any backlash, both governments decided to initiate conversations on how to move forward.

Our Charge D’affaires met with Acting Afghan Foreign Minister, Molvi Ameer Khan Mutaqi, to seek assurances about the fact that Afghanistan’s territory would not be used as a base for hostile activities against Pakistan. After promising that all necessary measures will be taken to prevent this, the Afghan official made a humanitarian request for the reopening of the border so that all import requirements could be met. Both sides have agreed to engage on these fronts further and it seems as though this marks a step in the right direction.

It is absolutely imperative that we move towards a trusting and reliable alliance with Afghanistan, without which our ambitions to become a dominant country in the region will be left unfulfilled. The first step has been taken, not emphasis must be on both sides to honour their agreements and fulfill promises made. It is absolutely essential that we apply enough pressure on Afghanistan to ensure that it takes action against rising militancy from its side in Pakistan.