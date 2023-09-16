Saturday, September 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Road safety awareness seminar held

Agencies
September 16, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA   -  A mobile education unit of the Punjab Highways Pa­trol Police Sargodha on Friday organised an aware­ness seminar on road safe­ty and traffic education at Punjab College for boys. In-charge mobile educa­tion unit Sub-Inspector Muhammad Nawaz raised awareness among students and college staff about traf­fic rules and safety mea­sures. He also briefed the importance and benefits of helmet wearing and fol­lowing traffic rules He especially instructed the students to not drive the motorcycle fast and stay away from dangerous ac­tivities like one-wheeling. PHP helpline 1124 was functional round-the-clock for citizens in any trouble, emergency or accident,he added.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1694756333.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023