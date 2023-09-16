Road safety awareness seminar held

SARGODHA - A mobile education unit of the Punjab Highways Pa­trol Police Sargodha on Friday organised an aware­ness seminar on road safe­ty and traffic education at Punjab College for boys. In-charge mobile educa­tion unit Sub-Inspector Muhammad Nawaz raised awareness among students and college staff about traf­fic rules and safety mea­sures. He also briefed the importance and benefits of helmet wearing and fol­lowing traffic rules He especially instructed the students to not drive the motorcycle fast and stay away from dangerous ac­tivities like one-wheeling. PHP helpline 1124 was functional round-the-clock for citizens in any trouble, emergency or accident,he added.