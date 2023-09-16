Rupee gains Rs1.11 against dollar

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stani rupee on Friday appreciated by Rs1.11 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 296.84 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 297.95. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buy­ing and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 296.8 and Rs 299.8 respective­ly. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 3.50 to close at Rs 316.38 against the last day’s closing of Rs 319.88, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen lost 2 paisas to close at Rs 2, whereas a decrease of Rs 3.19 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 368.93 as compared to the last closing of Rs 372.12. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 30 paisas each to close at Rs 80.82 and Rs 79.13 re­spectively.