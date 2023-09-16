Saturday, September 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rupee gains Rs1.11 against dollar

Rupee gains Rs1.11 against dollar
APP
September 16, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Paki­stani rupee on Friday appreciated by Rs1.11 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 296.84 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 297.95. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buy­ing and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 296.8 and Rs 299.8 respective­ly. The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 3.50 to close at Rs 316.38 against the last day’s closing of Rs 319.88, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen lost 2 paisas to close at Rs 2, whereas a decrease of Rs 3.19 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 368.93 as compared to the last closing of Rs 372.12. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 30 paisas each to close at Rs 80.82 and Rs 79.13 re­spectively. 

Tags:

APP

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1694756333.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023