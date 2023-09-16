S.Korea, US agree to make N.Korea, Russia ‘pay price’ for military cooperation

South Korea and the US agreed to make North Korea and Russia "pay the price" for their military cooperation, urging Russia to "act responsibly" as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, South Korean deputy foreign minister said on Friday.

Earlier this week, the leaders of Moscow and Pyongyang had an unusual summit meeting.

The fourth session of the Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group (EDSCG), which brings together deputy defense officials and diplomats from allied countries, convened at Seoul's Foreign Ministry amidst worries that North Korea and Russia might have deliberated on a potential arms transaction during their recent summit, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

The gathering was chaired by South Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin, and Vice Defense Minister Shin Beom-chul, whereas the US delegation was led by Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins, and Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Sasha Baker.

Seoul and Washington cautioned that military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow is in breach of UN Security Council resolutions and will have consequences.

“The recent reports about the potential sale of arms between North Korea and Russia are concerning and any such transfer of arms would be a violation of UN Security Council resolutions," said Bonnie Jenkins during a news conference after the meeting.

Jenkins reiterated that the US maintains its stance that any nuclear attack by North Korea on Washington or its allies, including South Korea, would be deemed "unacceptable and result in the end of that regime."

In a much-watched meeting, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jung-un met Wednesday in Amur in Russia’s Far East.

Before the meeting, Kim said they wanted to further enhance their relationship with Russia, adding that he always supported Putin and the Russian government's decisions.

Putin also described his meeting with Kim as "productive."