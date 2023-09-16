SCCI collaborates with local authorities for development initiatives

SIALKOT - President Sialkot Cham­ber of Commerce & Indus­try (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik and Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh at­tended a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Sialkot. The meeting, presided over by Deputy Commis­sioner Adnan Mahmood Awan, addressed vital road sector projects, in­cluding Wazirabad Road and Pasrur Road, with a Punjab Government al­location of Rs2 billion. Furthermore, approval for the establishment of a Sports Goods/Material Testing Lab in the Export Processing Zone was an­nounced, with tenders set to commence soon. The meeting centered on iden­tifying job-demanding courses within Sialkot’s industrial sector, aligning them with market needs, and introducing them with Chamber support. Additionally, the Safe City project, aimed at enhanc­ing security measures, will invite tenders in No­vember. Initiatives for traffic signal installations have already been set in motion. Environmental pollution control efforts were also discussed, in­cluding the transfer of the Tannery Zone to a Con­tainment Area, ongoing construction following map approval, and dead­lines for machinery instal­lation. President Malik also advocated for the re­pair and maintenance of Kh. Safdar Road.

SCCI ELECTIONS POSTPONED PENDING IHC VERDICT

September 15, [Year] - The elections for cor­porate members sched­uled for September 18 and associate eight-class members on September 19 at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Indus­try have been postponed. The decision follows Cir­cular 06133, issued by Chairman of the Election Commission, Sheikh Nav­eed Iqbal, and members of Sialkot.

According to the circu­lar, the rescheduled poll­ing date will depend on the forthcoming verdict from the Islamabad High Court. Sohail Khawar, Chairman of the Demo­crat Group within the Sialkot Chamber, has ac­knowledged and accept­ed the election postpone­ment. In anticipation of the High Court and DGTO’s orders, he has committed to full par­ticipation in the Sialkot Chamber Election once a new date is established.