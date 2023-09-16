SCCI collaborates with local authorities for development initiatives

SIALKOT - President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik and Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh attended a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Sialkot. The meeting, presided over by Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mahmood Awan, addressed vital road sector projects, including Wazirabad Road and Pasrur Road, with a Punjab Government allocation of Rs2 billion. Furthermore, approval for the establishment of a Sports Goods/Material Testing Lab in the Export Processing Zone was announced, with tenders set to commence soon. The meeting centered on identifying job-demanding courses within Sialkot’s industrial sector, aligning them with market needs, and introducing them with Chamber support. Additionally, the Safe City project, aimed at enhancing security measures, will invite tenders in November. Initiatives for traffic signal installations have already been set in motion. Environmental pollution control efforts were also discussed, including the transfer of the Tannery Zone to a Containment Area, ongoing construction following map approval, and deadlines for machinery installation. President Malik also advocated for the repair and maintenance of Kh. Safdar Road.
SCCI ELECTIONS POSTPONED PENDING IHC VERDICT
September 15, [Year] - The elections for corporate members scheduled for September 18 and associate eight-class members on September 19 at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry have been postponed. The decision follows Circular 06133, issued by Chairman of the Election Commission, Sheikh Naveed Iqbal, and members of Sialkot.
According to the circular, the rescheduled polling date will depend on the forthcoming verdict from the Islamabad High Court. Sohail Khawar, Chairman of the Democrat Group within the Sialkot Chamber, has acknowledged and accepted the election postponement. In anticipation of the High Court and DGTO’s orders, he has committed to full participation in the Sialkot Chamber Election once a new date is established.