Saturday, September 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

SCCI collaborates with local authorities for development initiatives

SCCI collaborates with local authorities for development initiatives
Our Staff Reporter
September 16, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT  -  President Sialkot Cham­ber of Commerce & Indus­try (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik and Vice President Amer Majeed Sheikh at­tended a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Sialkot. The meeting, presided over by Deputy Commis­sioner Adnan Mahmood Awan, addressed vital road sector projects, in­cluding Wazirabad Road and Pasrur Road, with a Punjab Government al­location of Rs2 billion. Furthermore, approval for the establishment of a Sports Goods/Material Testing Lab in the Export Processing Zone was an­nounced, with tenders set to commence soon. The meeting centered on iden­tifying job-demanding courses within Sialkot’s industrial sector, aligning them with market needs, and introducing them with Chamber support. Additionally, the Safe City project, aimed at enhanc­ing security measures, will invite tenders in No­vember. Initiatives for traffic signal installations have already been set in motion. Environmental pollution control efforts were also discussed, in­cluding the transfer of the Tannery Zone to a Con­tainment Area, ongoing construction following map approval, and dead­lines for machinery instal­lation. President Malik also advocated for the re­pair and maintenance of Kh. Safdar Road.

 Overcoming inflation

SCCI ELECTIONS POSTPONED PENDING IHC VERDICT

September 15, [Year] - The elections for cor­porate members sched­uled for September 18 and associate eight-class members on September 19 at the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Indus­try have been postponed. The decision follows Cir­cular 06133, issued by Chairman of the Election Commission, Sheikh Nav­eed Iqbal, and members of Sialkot. 

According to the circu­lar, the rescheduled poll­ing date will depend on the forthcoming verdict from the Islamabad High Court. Sohail Khawar, Chairman of the Demo­crat Group within the Sialkot Chamber, has ac­knowledged and accept­ed the election postpone­ment. In anticipation of the High Court and DGTO’s orders, he has committed to full par­ticipation in the Sialkot Chamber Election once a new date is established.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1694756333.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023