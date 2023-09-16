Security forces kill three terrorists in Quetta: ISPR

ISLAMABAD - The security forces killed three terrorists in exchange of fire in Quetta, said media wing of the military on Friday. The ISPR said that on 14 September 2023, at 1830 hours, terrorists attacked a security forces’ post near Wali Tangi Quetta. “During fire exchange, 3 terrorists were sent to hell,” it said further. Subedar Qaiser Raheem while fighting valiantly also embraced shahadat in the line of duty whereas another soldier wad seriously injured, said the ISPR. The military said that the security for orces of Pakistan will continue to thwart efforts of the enemies of peace and prosperity in the country.