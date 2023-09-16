Security forces kill three terrorists in Quetta: ISPR

ISLAMABAD - The security forces killed three terrorists in ex­change of fire in Quetta, said media wing of the military on Friday. The ISPR said that on 14 September 2023, at 1830 hours, terrorists at­tacked a security forces’ post near Wali Tangi Quetta. “During fire exchange, 3 ter­rorists were sent to hell,” it said further. Subedar Qa­iser Raheem while fight­ing valiantly also embraced shahadat in the line of duty whereas another soldier wad seriously injured, said the ISPR. The military said that the security for orc­es of Pakistan will continue to thwart efforts of the ene­mies of peace and prosperi­ty in the country.