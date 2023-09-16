Sherpao calls for immediate polls, stresses need for level playing field

Peshawar - Calling for immediate general elections in the country, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao urged the creation of an enabling environment for political parties to freely engage with their voters.

Addressing a workers’ convention at Arshad Khan Agra’s residence in Charsadda, he emphasized the need for a level playing field, allowing the winning party to form the government.

Aftab Sherpao expressed concern over the prevailing uncertainty in the country following the President of Pakistan’s letter to the Election Commission of Pakistan suggesting an election date. “The President’s letter has added to the confusion surrounding the election,” he remarked.

Commenting on the recent wave of terrorism, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the QWP leader urged the government to ensure a level playing field and an enabling environment for all political parties to engage with the electorate.

Aftab Sherpao also criticized the caretaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government for frequently reshuffling the cabinet and bureaucracy. He recalled that his party had suggested, during the making of the 18th constitutional Amendment, eliminating the caretaker setup, highlighting that there was no concept of it in the original 1973 Constitution.

He further called for strengthening the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct the polls effectively. He suggested that whichever political party formed the next government after the general election should amend the constitution to abolish the role of caretakers in the future, citing examples from India, Bangladesh, and other regional countries where caretakers had no role. He also noted that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was not receiving its due rights.

The QWP chairman expressed concern about rising inflation, making life difficult for the people. He demanded a review of all agreements with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) and an audit of their affairs. He stressed that the government should address the issue of line losses to provide relief to paying consumers rather than burdening them further.

Mr. Sherpao stated that the prevailing uncertainty and inflation had eroded people’s faith in the political setup. He warned against potential price hikes in petroleum products by the government, which could lead to a new wave of inflation. He believed that the outgoing Chief Justice of the Supreme Court had shown bias toward a certain political party and formed benches of like-minded individuals. He emphasized the importance of all state institutions working within the ambit of the Constitution.

The QWP leader also pointed out that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s population had been undercounted in the last digital census, which could adversely affect the province’s allocation in the federal divisible pool and the National Finance Commission (NFC) award.