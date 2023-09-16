Saturday, September 16, 2023
Shower spell likely till Wednesday, PDMA issues alert

APP
September 16, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE  -  Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Friday issued an alert for wide spread rain/wind-thunderstorm in most parts of the province including the city till Wednesday.

According to a spokesman of PDMA, all the Dis­trict Emergency Operation Centers including the Provincial Control Room have been alerted as heavy rains can damage orchards and vegetables.

In a statement, Director General PDMA Im­ran Qureshi directed the concerned districts to keep staff and machinery on high alert, while WASA and municipal bodies should take spe­cial measure for low lying areas. Moderate to heavy falls may increase the water flows in lo­cal nullahs/streams from 17th to 19th Septem­ber while moderate to heavy rains may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas during the period. Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities accordingly. Tourists and travel­ers are advised to remain cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the period as wind-thunderstorm may damage loose structures like electric poles, solar panels etc.

It may be mentioned here that rain/wind-thun­derstorm (with few moderate to isolated heavy falls) was expected in Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Kasur and Sheikhupura till 20th September with occasional gaps. Rain/wind-thunderstorm was also expected in Mianwa­li, Sargodha, Khushab, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Bhakkar from Saturday (evening/night) to Monday with occasional gaps.

APP

