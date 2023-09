KARACHI - Sindh Rangers on Friday seized 140,000 bags of hoarded sugar from two godowns at Islam Nagar Baldia Town Hub River Road area of Karachi. According to a Rangers spokesperson, the hoarded sugar was to be smuggled to Afghanistan via Balochistan. Meanwhile, the spokesperson has appealed to people to immediately give information about such elements on Rangers helpline 1101 or at Rangers WhatsApp number 03479001111 by making a call or sending a short message.