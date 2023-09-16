Smart Classrooms initiated under CPEC growing in Pakistan 

ISLAMABAD-The Smart Classrooms project was initiated under CPEC in September 2021 and is now grooming in the country.

Around 100 smart classrooms are being built in 50 universities across Pakistan, Gwadar Pro reported on Friday.

Meanwhile, a smart classroom was inaugurated at Karakoram International University (KIU) in Gilgit-Baltistan, aiming to empower teachers with the essential skills needed to effectively utilize technology in the classroom.

This initiative seeks to enhance the learning experience for students through comprehensive training programs.

Vice-Chancellor of KIU, Engineer Professor Dr. Attaullah Shah, inaugurated the smart classroom in the presence of senior administrative and teaching staff of the university.

According to Dr. Attaullah Shah, “The University is dedicated to providing facilities that align with modern educational and learning requirements for its students,” and he further emphasized this commitment by pointing to the establishment of a modern classroom as a clear and concrete example.

This information is in line with an official statement from the university.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the objective behind establishing a smart classroom is to embrace the digital age by providing state-of-the-art facilities that meet today’s educational requirements.

“This initiative aims to enhance learning opportunities, benefiting both students and teachers alike,” he said and added that KIU has consistently prioritized its students by continually advancing in response to the demands of the digital age, and the inauguration of the “smart classroom today serves as a tangible testament to this commitment”.