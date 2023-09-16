Three criminals held with arms, drugs

KARACHI-The Karachi East Police arrested three criminals and recovered arms, ammunition, narcotics and other valuables during separate actions in the metropolis on Friday.

According to SSP East Irfan Bahdur, three culprits including Siddique, Baseer and Mumtaz involved in street crimes, car lifting and drugs peddling were arrested during raids.

The police recovered illegal weapons, ammunition, a stolen car, 1.5 kilogramme hashish and huge quantity of betel nut from possession of the detainees.

The detainees had links with notorious Majeed Lashari gang involved in car lifting.

SSPs asked to prepare comprehensive strategy to combat crimes, criminals

The Deputy Inspector General of Police Hyderabad Range Tariq Razzaq Dharejo has asked the senior superintendents of police of all districts of the range to prepare comprehensive strategy regarding maintenance of law and order as well as combating crimes and criminals in their respective districts. The DIG emphasised this while presiding over a meeting the SSPs and other senior officers of all districts of Hyderabad division here on Thursday evening which not only reviewed the overall law and order situation in Hyderabad Range right from January 1, 2023 till August 31, 2023 but also discussed at length the policing plan, available facilities at the Police Facilitation, Complaint and Verification centres as well as the withdrawal of police guards assigned for the security of unauthorised persons.

The DIG said the protection to the life and property to law abiding people including the business community is the prime responsibility of the police; therefore, the police officers should utilise their professional capabilities in curbing the crimes and also promote community policing so that confidence of the people could be restored.

The provision of suitable business atmosphere is necessary to gear up the trade and industrial activities in the division, he said and emphasised the need of implementation of effective strategies in this regard. The DIG Hyderabad also underlined the need of acknowledging the services of those policemen who are engaged in unearthing crimes with dedication and devotion in their respective jurisdiction and asked the SSPs to encourage these outstanding performers with commendations.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) and Arore University of Arts, Architecture, Design and Heritage Sukkur, here on Friday to protect cultural heritage, promote arts and crafts, provide business support, offer capacity building initiatives, and empower rural women artisans in the region.

SRSO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Muhammad Dital Kalhoro and AUAADH Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Zahid Hussain Khand formalised the partnership during a ceremony held at SRSO Complex.

The aim of this partnership was to have a positive impact on the cultural and economic development of the communities whose poverty they are working to alleviate.

Speaking at the event, SRSO CEO Muhammad Dital Kalhoro said that his organisation has been working for two decades to promote the products made by rural artisan women of Sindh to highlight and sell through which all the proceeds go directly to the skilled women, today not only in Pakistan but all over the world the sale of their handmade items is increasing and the demand continues to grow, he added.

He said that the expert team of Arore University and SRSO will together take this work forward in a more modern way as per the requirements of modern times.

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor of Arore University Prof Dr Zahid Hussain Khand said in his address that the students associated with Arore University will be given internships in this field and in a regular and organised manner, arts and design will be further expanded in collaboration with SRSO. SRSO’s Chief Financial Officer, Asif Khuhro, Prof Dr Zameer Abro, Dr Sohail Sarhandi, Dr Samina Zia Shaikh, Nadia Samo and others were present on the occasion.

Earlier, a delegation of Arora University led by its VC visited the production unit and outlet, managed by SRSO in its main complex and appreciated the work of SRSO.

