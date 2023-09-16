Ties with China in agri, industrial sectors to be enhanced, says CM

LAHORE - Acting Chinese Consul General Mr. Cao Ke called on Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office on Friday and discussed matters related to the CM’s up­coming visit to China. He hailed Mohsin Naqvi’s forthcoming visit as a significant step towards enhancing cooperation in agriculture, industrial and IT sectors. During the trip, both sides will explore opportunities to further strengthen col­laboration in these domains. Under CM’s leadership, the delegation will observe China’s one-window operation system which is regarded as a model for capi­tal investment facilitation worldwide. The CM noted that the IT sector offers numerous prospects for private-sector partnerships. The Chinese assistance for dealing with agriculture-related challenges and combating smog will be welcomed, he said and hinted that there are prospects for linking Punjab’s agricultural universities and colleges with their counterparts in China. Mr. Cao Ke expressed China’s commitment to fos­tering strong ties with its friends, extend­ing a warm welcome to Pakistani friends. “We are eagerly awaiting CM Mohsin Naqvi-led delegation’s visit to China,” he added. Provincial Minister SM Tanvir highlighted the potential for cultivating hybrid rice seeds and seedless oranges in Punjab. Provincial Minister Amir Mir, Chairman Planning and Development, Secretary Finance, CM’s secretary (co­ord) and others were also present.

CM’S INITIATIVE FOR AGRI SECTOR: LONG PROCESS OF SEEDS APPROVAL MADE EASY

In a significant move aimed at bolstering the agricultural sector, Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has stream­lined the approval process for new seed varieties, transforming what was previ­ously a cumbersome two-year procedure into an efficient one. Previously, after receiving approval from the federal gov­ernment’s special committee, new vari­eties of seeds had to undergo a lengthy reevaluation by the Punjab Seed Coun­cil, a process that typically consumed approximately two years. Responding to his directive, a meeting of the Pun­jab Seed Council was convened to ex­pedite the seed approval process. The CM said that once a special committee of the federal government grants ap­proval, there will be no need for sub­sequent re-approval from the Punjab Seed Council. This initiative is part of the chief minister’s agricultural reform program which aims to eliminate the protracted waiting periods for the en­dorsement of new seed varieties. This accelerated process is poised to bring rapid advancements to the agricultural sector, introducing fresh seeds to the market and yielding substantial ben­efits for farmers. Anticipated outcomes include increased agricultural produc­tion and a significant boost in farmers’ income, he added.