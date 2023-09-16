TMA initiates legal action against housing society Peshawar

PESHAWAR - The office of the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Peshawar has requested the Deputy Commissioner to take legal and penal action against Bahria Housing Society, Peshawar, for engaging in illegal and fraudulent activities under the guise of the society.

In a letter addressed to the DC, the TMA pointed out that Bahria Housing Society had failed to obtain the necessary NOC from TMA Mathra. Additionally, it has been found in violation of rules 72 and 77 of the KP Local Government Private Housing Scheme Management and Regulation rules, as well as section 66 of the KP Local Government Act 2013. The TMA has earnestly requested the DC to initiate legal proceedings against the society under sections 419, 420, 425, 463, 468, and 471 of the Pakistan Penal Code, to combat the illegal and fraudulent activities perpetrated by the society.