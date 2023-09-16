Torkham border reopens after closure of 10 days

ISLAMABAD - After a successful round of dialogue between the Pakistani and Afghan au­thorities, the Torkham Border which remained closed for 10 days, was reopened on Friday.

Border sources said pedestrian crossing at the border has started as hundreds of Afghans willing to cross into Af­ghanistan have reached the Torkham Immigration Section at the border. The Customs authorities have also started clearance of import, export and tran­sit vehicles at the border as during the last 10 days thousands of such vehi­cles remained stranded at Torkham. On the Afghan side, officials in Nangar­har province also con­firmed the reopening of this crucial border cross­ing, which serves as a pri­mary route for hundreds of individuals and vehi­cles travelling between the two nations daily. The sources said the border was reopened after a sure­ty from the Afghan interim government was provided that it would not allow its soil to be used against Pa­kistan.The Afghan govern­ment had also put forward a request to Pakistan to re­open the border on a hu­manitarian basis.