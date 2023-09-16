Torkham border reopens after closure of 10 days

ISLAMABAD - After a successful round of dialogue between the Pakistani and Afghan authorities, the Torkham Border which remained closed for 10 days, was reopened on Friday.
Border sources said pedestrian crossing at the border has started as hundreds of Afghans willing to cross into Afghanistan have reached the Torkham Immigration Section at the border. The Customs authorities have also started clearance of import, export and transit vehicles at the border as during the last 10 days thousands of such vehicles remained stranded at Torkham. On the Afghan side, officials in Nangarhar province also confirmed the reopening of this crucial border crossing, which serves as a primary route for hundreds of individuals and vehicles travelling between the two nations daily. The sources said the border was reopened after a surety from the Afghan interim government was provided that it would not allow its soil to be used against Pakistan.The Afghan government had also put forward a request to Pakistan to reopen the border on a humanitarian basis.