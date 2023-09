FAISALABAD - A traf­fic safety awareness semi­nar was held at the Civil Veterinary Hospital with the joint efforts of traffic police and district livestock department here on Fri­day. Livestock Director Dr Haider Ali Khan and CTO Maqsood Ahmad Loone were the chief guests. Incharge education unit Dr Mubashar Saeed Bajwa provided important tips to the participants on road safety. The education unit also issued driving learner permits to the staff.