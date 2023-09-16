Transformers, electric poles provided to Chitral villages

Chitral - Residents of various Chitral town villages are facing low-voltage electricity issues, with recurring transformer faults compounding their hardships.

To address this, former National Assembly Member (MNA) and Jamaat-e-Islami leader Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali allocated Rs 80.5 million from his discretionary fund to distribute electricity transformers and poles. A ceremony at the Judilash grid station, attended by Jamaat-e-Islami members and villagers, marked this effort.

During the event, Ex-MNA Abdul Akbar Chitrali shared his contributions to implementing the interest-free system in the National Assembly. He added, “I’ve approved billions for roads, electricity infrastructure, and other developments. If I have the opportunity to serve again, I will wholeheartedly.”

Chitrali proudly mentioned his role in increasing punishment for blasphemy law offenders and refusing hefty commissions. He noted that Jamaat-e-Islami wouldn’t ally with other parties in future elections, though seat adjustments were possible.

Chitrali revealed plans for six feeders, including Kisu, Broz, Avun, Shashi Koh, Arundo, and Ashriyat, totalling Rs 4 billion. He recounted a struggle to secure Rs 1.5 billion in owed electricity funds.

Chitrali explained, “There was a severe electricity shortage, forcing weeks of darkness. I’ve allocated Rs 80.5 million from my discretionary fund to resolve this.”

Currently, 10 transformers of 100 KV, 9 of 50 KV, and 1 of 25 KV, along with 250 small poles and 60 large poles, have been distributed, greatly alleviating Chitral’s low-voltage issue.

Residents expressed relief, as transformer issues had plagued them for years. The ceremony concluded with a prayer led by Maulana Jamshed.