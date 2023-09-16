Two-day PIDE-RASTA conference concludes

ISLAMABAD-A two-day conference organized by the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), under its Research for Social Transformation and Advancement (RASTA) programme, concluded here on Friday.

The conference encompassed a wide array of research themes, including urban development and industry, law and judiciary, human capital and opportunities, sludge and dead capital, education and technology, and public finance management and financial inclusion, a news release said.

These sessions provided an extensive and multifaceted examination of their respective topics, thereby contributing significantly to a deeper comprehension of the pertinent issues.

The conference witnessed enthusiastic participants presenting their studies within these overarching themes, offering localized solutions to pressing challenges.

Distinguished contributors represented various esteemed institutions such as the University of Illinois Chicago USA, Government College University Faisalabad, NUML Islamabad, Government College University Lahore, Jamal and Jamal Advocates and Legal Consultants Islamabad, University of Peshawar, BUITEMS Quetta, University of Punjab, and Lahore College for Women University, Lahore. The gathering of diverse minds underscored RASTA’s steadfast commitment to nurturing collaborative research aimed at positively influencing Pakistan’s policy landscape.

PIDE Vice-Chancellor and Chairman of the RASTA Research Advisory Committee (RAC) Dr Nadeem ul Haque emphasized that RASTA represented an evolving process. He stressed the importance of conducting local research and finding tailored solutions to local issues while acknowledging the value of global research that aligns with local needs and requirements.

Dr Haque emphasized the need to focus on progress and move forward with the ideas presented to policymakers, advocating for a distinctive local flavour in research. He praised RASTA’s inclusivity, highlighting how it had exposed policymakers to new perspectives and emphasized the critical nature of inclusive research.

The 3rd RASTA Conference continued its intellectual journey, featuring a compelling lineup of presentations that explored various facets of Pakistan’s economic and legal landscape. Speakers from academia and research circles remained engaged in thought-provoking discussions on pressing issues.

In the first session, Saad S. Khan examined the “Critical Appraisal of Legal Institutional Structure of Revenue Courts in Pakistan: Minimizing Sludge in Agricultural Property Cases,” shedding light on the complexities within the legal system.

Moazzam Ali presented a case study titled “Alternate Use of Public Assets: A Case Study of Allama Iqbal Open University,” exploring efficient public resource utilization.

Anwar Muhammad Aslam addressed “Unlocking Pakistan Railways Dead Capital,” discussing strategies to optimize the potential of Pakistan’s railway infrastructure.

Alvina Sabah Idress analyzed “Factors Associated with School Dropout in Pakistan: An Assessment Using Survival Analysis,” offering valuable insights into the education sector.

Ghazanfar Iqbal advocated for a solution to K-12 education problems with his presentation on the “Framework for Mainstreaming Career Education.”

Verda Salman highlighted “Technology Adoption in Islamabad Police,” showcasing innovative approaches in law enforcement.

Abedullah Anjum, Chief of Research at PIDE, contributed to the discussion on self-sufficiency in edible oil production with his comprehensive report titled “Investigation of a Value Chain of Edible Oil to Identify Possible Policy Interventions to Achieve Self-sufficiency.”

In the second half, Muhammad Ahmad Barula explored “Taming the Leviathan towards Public Sector Resources Efficiency: Fiscal Federalism or Fiscal Decentralization in Pakistan,” addressing governance and resource allocation.

Ameen Shakeel engaged in a discourse on the “Withholdingisation of the Taxation System: Beneficial or Not?” examining the implications of the taxation system. Fareena Armugan delved into “Firm’s Financial Inclusion and Export Performance: Evidence from Manufacturing Sector Firms in Pakistan,” shedding light on economic development strategies.