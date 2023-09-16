Saturday, September 16, 2023
Ukraine military claims village near Bakhmut ‘liberated’

Agencies
September 16, 2023
International

KYIV, UKRAINE-Ukraine’s armed forces Friday said the village of Andriivka near the key frontline town of Bakhmut had been “liberated”, a day after claims it had been retaken were dubbed premature. On Thursday, deputy defence minister Ganna Malyar backtracked on an announcement that Kyiv had wrested control of the eastern village from Russian forces, after Ukrainian troops on the ground said fighting was still ongoing. But Ukraine’s General Staff said Friday that the village was back under Ukrainian control. “In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy does not stop trying to break through the defence of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the area of Bogdanivka,” it said on Facebook.
“In turn, the defence forces had partial success in the Klishchiivka area during offensive operations. In the course of the assault, they liberated Andriivka in Donetsk region, inflicted significant losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment, and entrenched at the occupied frontiers,” it added. Andriivka is around 14 kilometres (nine miles) south of Bakhmut, with an estimated pre-war population of fewer than 100 people.

