UNICEF sets up temporary learning centres in flood-hit districts

MULTAN - UNICEF has set up temporary learn­ing centres for the education of chil­dren in the flood-affected districts where students are being provided with stationery and uniforms.

Chief of Field Operations United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) Pakistan Scott Whoolery during his visit to South Punjab Secretariat met with Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Saqib Zafar. Additional IG Po­lice South Punjab Maqsood ul Hasan was also present in the meeting.

Mr Whoolery informed the meet­ing that cluster-based water supply systems have been installed to supply clean drinking water in the flood-af­fected areas and mobile water filtra­tion plants have also been provided in these districts. Health of mother and child, commencement of classes in flood-affected schools and projects of supply of clean drinking water were discussed in the meeting.

UNICEF Field Operation stated that a Child Protection Unit has been set up in Rajanpur district to meet the nutritional needs of the children.

Mr. Whoolery also thanked the gov­ernment for extending full support to the district administration. Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Saqib Zafar, while speaking on the occasion, said that due to India’s water aggres­sion, several districts of South Punjab have been affected by floods.

He said due to rains and floods in nullahs last year, the infrastructure in DG Khan and Rajanpur was se­verely damaged and billions of rupees were spent by the Government on its restoration. ACS said rehabilitation of flood-affected schools and com­mencement of classes was our first priority and educational activities of children in DG Khan and Rajanpur districts were not allowed to be dis­rupted. He expressed hope that the educational activities will also not be affected in the schools affected by the flood of the Sutlej River.

Mr Zafar paid tribute to the ser­vices of UNICEF in the field of edu­cation and health and said UNICEF was being provided full support in the projects of education and clean drinking water in South Punjab.

He further said South Punjab was the region of rich culture and heri­tage and the restoration of this heri­tage in its original state is included in the government’s agenda.

He also talked about the digitization of the South Punjab Secretariat and its future planning of development