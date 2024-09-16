Monday, September 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

35 new dengue cases reported across Punjab

NEWS WIRE
September 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  The Punjab Health Department confirmed on Sunday that 35 new cases of dengue fever had been reported across the province in the last 24 hours. According to the latest figures, Rawalpindi recorded 33 cases, while Attock and Mianwali each registered one case. This brings the total number of dengue cases to 219 over the past week alone, raising the cumulative total for the year 2024 in Punjab to 667. In response to the rising numbers, the Health Department has issued an advisory urging the public to maintain clean, dry surroundings to curb the spread of the virus. Citizens have been asked to cooperate with health teams actively working on prevention and control measures. A dedicated helpline (1033) has been established for those seeking treatment, information, or to lodge complaints related to dengue.

 Health officials stress that vigilance and proactive measures are essential to containing the outbreak across the province.

Peshawar: Ancestral abode of subcontinent cinema legends

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1726474362.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024