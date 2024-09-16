40th Int’l Exhibition of Handmade Carpets in Oct

LAHORE - The 40th International Exhibition of Handmade Carpets, a prestigious showcase of Pakistan’s finest handmade carpets, is set to kick off on October 9 at a local hotel in Lahore, bringing together industry experts, buyers, and enthusiasts from around the globe.

The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA), in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), presents a highly anticipated three-day event, showcasing Pakistan’s vibrant carpet-weaving legacy and poised to propel exports to new heights Senior Vice-Chairman of PCMEA Usman Ashraf announced that the registration process is currently underway for the upcoming global exhibition, where manufacturers and exporters of handmade carpets will showcase their products. “A diverse group of more than 100 foreign buyers from around the world is expected to participate in the upcoming global exhibition, with final list being finalized in collaboration with TDAP,” he added.

He further said in a groundbreaking move, an international conference will be held for the first time as part of the exhibition, featuring esteemed foreign delegates who will share their insights and expertise on the hand-woven carpet industry, with a special focus on exports. He said they collaborated with National College of Arts (NCA) to promote effective and modern requirements of global exhibition with very positive results. According to Usman Ashraf, the upcoming global exhibition has sparked high hopes among industry stakeholders, with projected export deals expected to surpass last year’s figures, revitalizing the industry and boosting Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves. “We are looking at the global exhibition as a future perspective whereby bilateral meetings will also be organized to build long-term relationships with foreign buyers visiting Pakistan,” he added.

He expressed gratitude towards TDAP for providing comprehensive support, which has significantly contributed to the successful organization of the exhibition. He also appealed to other relevant institutions to lend their full support and urged the government to direct Pakistani embassies to streamline visa acquisition processes, ensuring a hassle-free journey for international buyers. He said Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan will formally open the 40th World Exhibition of Handmade Carpets. Additionally, the Governor of Punjab, keeping the tradition of the past, will host a dinner reception in honor of visiting foreign dignitaries, highlighting Pakistan’s warm hospitality and fostering international goodwill.