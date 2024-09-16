86 officers attend courses on impact audit

LAHORE - Performance Audit Wing (PAW), Lahore has successfully conducted two courses on “Impact Audit” and “Thematic Audit” under the umbrella of Auditor General of Pakistan.

86 officers across the country attended these courses aimed at familiarizing the participants to the concepts of Impact and Thematic Audit process. The courses sought to equip attendees with the knowledge and skills needed to perform impactful and focused audits, contributing to more informed decision-making and improved project results.The aim of Impact Audit is to measure and report on the positive and negative outcomes of an initiative and to identify areas for improvement.

A thematic audit is an in-depth examination of a selected area, which may involve more than one public sector entity. Rather than conducting generic audits, thematic audits focus on specific areas or topics. For instance, an audit might specifically target procurement processes, IT security, or project management. The training focused on thematic audits—an innovative approach that delves into specific areas within public sector entities. Through interactive sessions and case studies, participants gained a thorough understanding of the impact & thematic audit process and its application in real-world scenarios.

The participants remarked about the courses that it was a great learning, interactive, communicative and knowledgeable & good experience for capacity building and professional development. They admired that these training were indeed very fruitful as it gave a good overview, pertinent examples and in-depth discussions helped in creating a better understanding of the scope of these courses. The officers also admired the efforts of this wing and assured to implement entire knowledge in practical field work. At the end ,Muhammad Sami Ullah Teepu, Director General (PAW) addressed the course participants and hoped that this short course will improve practical skills in your field work. He admired the resource-persons who came fully prepared in their respective training sessions.

He also appreciated the officers and staff of Performance Audit Wing for their support to make this course successful. He awarded certificates to the participants and wished them best of luck in their future.