Abid Zuberi warns of judiciary threat in proposed amendments

Renowned legal expert Abid Zuberi has expressed serious concerns over the government's proposed constitutional amendments, warning that they could undermine the independence of Pakistan's judiciary. Zuberi highlighted the creation of two courts under the amendments, which would result in the appointment of two chief justices in the country.

Zuberi noted that while the draft amendments have not been made public yet, the most alarming aspect is that the government would be granted authority to appoint the chief justice from a panel. He claimed that the amendments are designed to prevent Justice Mansoor Ali Shah from becoming chief justice, indicating a potential political motive behind the changes.

“The government's control over appointing the chief justice will fundamentally alter the judiciary’s autonomy,” Zuberi warned.

Another key issue, according to Zuberi, is the proposed amendment to Article 175-A of the Constitution. He emphasized that this amendment would give the government sweeping power over judicial appointments, effectively diminishing the judiciary’s independence.

Zuberi also raised concerns about the implications for the Supreme Court if the planned Constitutional Court becomes a reality. Additionally, he mentioned that the amendments include provisions for transferring judges of the Islamabad High Court, following complaints of government interference by six of its eight judges.

These developments, if enacted, could reshape Pakistan’s judicial landscape and have far-reaching consequences for the separation of powers, Zuberi cautioned.