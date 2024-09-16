After Fazl’s spanner, govt to try pushing constitutional amendments today

ISLAMABAD - The coalition government, led by the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), was left red-faced yesterday after failing to gather the numbers required to push through a set of controversial judicial reforms. What ministers thought would be smooth sailing for the constitutional amendments instead became a steep climb, with smaller parties keeping Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government guessing in Parliament.

After a day of stalling and closed-door consultations, the National Assembly reconvened late last night, with Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq briefly presiding over the session before adjourning until midday today (September 16). The reason? A lack of consensus over proposed changes to the constitution, particularly the role of the judiciary.

At the center of this political deadlock is Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the deft leader of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl). His refusal to back key clauses related to extending the tenure of judges and raising their retirement age has put the entire amendment process in jeopardy. Without his party’s support, the ruling coalition finds itself scrambling to secure the two-thirds majority needed to push the amendments through.

The stakes are high. The government is looking to introduce sweeping reforms to Pakistan’s judicial and parliamentary systems, including the establishment of a constitutional court and the merger of commissions responsible for selecting judges. But Maulana Fazlur Rehman, ever the political tactician, holds 13 pivotal seats in Parliament and is leveraging his power with surgical precision.

“We haven’t received the draft yet,” said JUI-F General Secretary Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, speaking to reporters. “We need to review it thoroughly before we can commit.” His words echo a broader sentiment within the party—caution and careful scrutiny, particularly when it comes to tampering with judicial norms.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly session, originally scheduled for 11:30 a.m. yesterday, was repeatedly delayed as party leaders huddled behind closed doors. What eventually emerged was a brief, anticlimactic session, adjourned soon after it began, leaving the legislative body in limbo until today.

It’s a familiar scene in Pakistani politics: a high-stakes chess game, with both government and opposition maneuvering for the upper hand. The proposed amendments, which reportedly contain over 20 clauses, have sparked heated debate. At the heart of it all is the controversial proposal to extend the retirement age of judges—a move that opposition parties, particularly Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have vowed to fight tooth and nail.

The PTI, which holds 80 seats in the National Assembly, has hinted at conditional support for the establishment of a constitutional court but is steadfast in its opposition to extending the tenure of judges. “If this passes, we’re ready to mobilize protests nationwide,” a PTI spokesperson said.

Yet amidst this political tug-of-war, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif remains confident. “We’ve got the votes,” he told reporters, suggesting that Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s reservations would soon be addressed. But whether those assurances will translate into tangible support in Parliament remains to be seen.

The numbers tell the story. To pass the amendment, the government needs 224 votes in the National Assembly and 64 in the Senate. Currently, the ruling coalition is 13 votes shy in the lower house and 9 votes short in the Senate. The alliance, led by PML-N, also includes the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), and several smaller parties.

The opposition, however, is not standing idle. PTI is staunchly opposed, particularly on the judicial provisions. The party has made it clear that any attempt to extend judges’ tenures will be met with fierce resistance. Meanwhile, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar has stressed that the amendments are not designed to benefit any one individual but are aimed at strengthening Pakistan’s judicial system and providing faster justice.

“We cannot rush this,” Tarar explained, citing the ongoing consultations with opposition leaders, particularly Maulana Fazlur Rehman. “We’re seeking broad political consensus. Only once that’s achieved will we move forward.”

As Parliament braces for another day of political brinkmanship, the question remains: Can the government persuade its coalition partners to align behind the constitutional package? Or will Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s objections derail the process entirely? And, even more so, is a clash between the judiciary and the government inevitable?