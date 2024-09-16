Around 150 Pakistani companies attended World Trade Conference in China

As many as 150 business delegates from Pakistan have participated in the World Investment Conference (WTC) in Beijing in which Federal Minister of Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Federal Minister for the Investment Board Abdul Aleem Khan addressed the conference via video link.

They highlighted that Pakistan’s Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif’s June-2024 visit to China had begun yielding results.

The ministers stated that China and Pakistan’s cooperation had strengthened and mutual trade was expected to increase. Jam Kamal Khan emphasized the engagement of his ministry with the business community. Abdul Aleem Khan noted that the investment climate in Pakistan was favorable, and such conferences would benefit both nations.

They commended the efforts of the Pakistan Embassy in China for organizing the event and expressed optimism that industries would shift from China to Pakistan soon, positively impacting Pakistan’s economy.

The ministers assured full support to entrepreneurs from both countries through their respective departments.

