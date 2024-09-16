Balochistan minister Sardar Sarfraz Domki passes away in Karachi

Sardar Sarfraz Chakar Domki, the Minister for Local Government of Balochistan, has passed away in a Karachi hospital. A member of the Provincial Assembly from PB-8 Sibi, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader had been receiving treatment for liver disease.

His body is being transported from Karachi to his ancestral area in Lehri, where the funeral will take place.

Sardar Domki had secured a seat in the Balochistan Assembly during the election for PB-08 Sibi, winning 27,677 votes. His closest competitor, Independent candidate Mir Muhammad Asghar Khan Marri, received 23,769 votes.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti expressed his condolences, recognizing Domki’s positive contributions to both the political and tribal landscape of Balochistan. Sindh Chief Minister also mourned his loss, stating that Domki’s services to the PPP will always be remembered and prayed for patience for his grieving family.