Monday, September 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Balochistan minister Sardar Sarfraz Domki passes away in Karachi

Balochistan minister Sardar Sarfraz Domki passes away in Karachi
Web Desk
12:44 PM | September 16, 2024
Regional, Karachi

Sardar Sarfraz Chakar Domki, the Minister for Local Government of Balochistan, has passed away in a Karachi hospital. A member of the Provincial Assembly from PB-8 Sibi, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader had been receiving treatment for liver disease.

His body is being transported from Karachi to his ancestral area in Lehri, where the funeral will take place.

Sardar Domki had secured a seat in the Balochistan Assembly during the election for PB-08 Sibi, winning 27,677 votes. His closest competitor, Independent candidate Mir Muhammad Asghar Khan Marri, received 23,769 votes.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti expressed his condolences, recognizing Domki’s positive contributions to both the political and tribal landscape of Balochistan. Sindh Chief Minister also mourned his loss, stating that Domki’s services to the PPP will always be remembered and prayed for patience for his grieving family.

Tags:

Web Desk

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1726474362.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024