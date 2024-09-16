Bilawal reiterates PPP support for strong democracy

ISLAMABAD - Chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday reaffirmed his commitment to upholding democratic values, protecting human rights, and promoting inclusive governance. In a message on the occasion of the International Day of Democracy, he said democracy was not just a system of government, but a societal structure.

Bilawal emphasised that in a democracy, every citizen’s voice is heard, respected, and protected.

He highlighted that the journey towards a robust democracy is a continuous process. “A strong democracy requires vigilance, resilience, and active participation from all segments of society,” he noted. Bilawal stressed the need for rule of law and strong institutions as essential for the flourishing of democracy, adding that the protection of citizens’ rights from oppression and injustice is fundamental.

He endorsed the United Nations’ theme for this year’s International Day of Democracy, which focuses on “Promoting Better Governance with Artificial Intelligence.” He underlined the importance of the responsible and ethical use of AI and emerging technologies in governance. “The purpose of using modern technologies should be to promote transparency, accountability, and human rights,” he added. Bilawal said: “As AI becomes a powerful tool for modern governance, its development and usage must align with democratic values. The impact of technology on society must be fair and inclusive.”

Bilawal called for collective efforts to safeguard democratic processes and institutions, especially during times when democracy and institutions are under threat. “Pakistan’s development and prosperity are closely linked to its democratic progress,” he stated. Reflecting on the PPP’s role, he said, “The PPP has always been at the forefront of the struggle for democracy.”

He paid tribute to the sacrifices of former Prime Ministers Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto, emphasizing the party’s long-standing commitment to democratic values.

He urged the youth of Pakistan to actively participate in the democratic process, calling them the driving force of the nation’s future. “The participation of the youth is essential for ensuring a more inclusive, transparent, and accountable governance,” he remarked. Bilawal reiterated his commitment to strengthening democracy and making justice, equality, and human dignity the core of national governance. He appealed to the nation to uphold these values and work towards building a Pakistan that reflects the true spirit of democracy, both in traditional and digital realms.