Cash prizes distributed among students

PESHAWAR - The Happy Day School System in Peshawar Cantt held a prize distribution ceremony on Sunday for students who excelled in the 2024 matriculation examinations.

A cash prize of Rs. 100,000 was awarded to the 1st position holder, Rs. 50,000 to the 2nd position holder, and Rs. 25,000 to the 3rd position holder. The event saw participation from the parents of the top-performing students, and the dedication of the teachers was also recognized.

Syed Daud Bukhari was the special guest who inaugurated the event, while Principal Maimoona Rauf and the school staff welcomed the guests with bouquets. The ceremony commenced with the recitation of the Holy Quran. In addition to cash prizes, award shields were also presented to the position holders at the conclusion of the event.