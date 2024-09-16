Monday, September 16, 2024
China advances to final after penalty shootout victory over Pakistan

China advances to final after penalty shootout victory over Pakistan
Web Sports Desk
4:29 PM | September 16, 2024
Sports

In a gripping semi-final match at the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy 2024, China edged out Pakistan in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regular time.

China initially took the lead with a goal from Lu Yuanlin, but Pakistan's Ahmad Nadeem equalized with a brilliant strike that found the top corner of the net.

Despite Pakistan's best efforts to break through China's resolute defense, the match was ultimately decided by penalties, where China scored two goals while Pakistan failed to convert their chances. As a result, China secured their place in the final, while Pakistan's journey in the tournament came to a close.

Web Sports Desk

Sports

