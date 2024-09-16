China advances to final after penalty shootout victory over Pakistan

In a gripping semi-final match at the , China edged out Pakistan in a penalty shootout after a 1-1 draw in regular time.

China initially took the lead with a goal from Lu Yuanlin, but Pakistan's Ahmad Nadeem equalized with a brilliant strike that found the top corner of the net.

Despite Pakistan's best efforts to break through China's resolute defense, the match was ultimately decided by penalties, where China scored two goals while Pakistan failed to convert their chances. As a result, China secured their place in the final, while Pakistan's journey in the tournament came to a close.