CIFTIS 2024: Global enterprises showcase interest in China’s expanding market

ISLAMABAD - The China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) 2024 has once again demonstrated China’s high level of openness by fostering international cooperation and mutual benefits. According to the information, over 450 Fortune 500 enterprises and leading companies, along with representatives from 85 countries and international organizations, are participating in the event. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) debuted its National Pavilion at CIFTIS this year, showcasing a keen interest in exploring the vast Chinese market.

The pavilion, featured a completely open design, prominently displays the national brand ‘Halawah’, one of the best Marathi sweets. “We are really excited to introduce our products here in China. Our sweets, representing a unique flavor from the Middle East, will bring a whole new taste for Chinese consumers,” Marilou Malacaste, staff of Halawah, told China Economic Net. Business Development Manager Amer Tolba added, “In just two days, several companies have expressed interest in cooperation. We are optimistic about finding distributors in China to expand our presence in this expansive market.” Pakistan, having inaugurated its National Pavilion, seeks collaborations in various sectors, including textiles, chemicals, and agriculture.

Muhammad Barbar Khan, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Multinational Export Bureau, a knitted garment manufacturer and exporter, attended the fair to seek potential buyers and investors. “Our company has operated successfully for 30 years, serving clients globally. This platform offers a great opportunity to expand our business in China,” he said. Barbar emphasized the cost-effectiveness of doing business in Pakistan, which could attract Chinese investment and technology transfer, benefiting both economies. Swiss company IQAir, which has sold air purification systems in China since 1998, views China as a crucial market. “China is one of our top three markets, accounting for about a quarter of our sales, and remains stable,” noted Frank Hammes, global CEO of IQAir. Though it was Frank’s first time at CIFTIS, he had participated in China International Import Expos (CIIE) for many consecutive times. He expressed optimism about the development potential of China’s air purification market and plans to expand business further in the market.

Azerbaijan, another returning participant since 2019, highlighted the importance of the fair as a ‘very important platform’ and one of the ‘world’s largest exhibitions in services’. Azerbaijani representative Ikhtiyar Atalizada remarked, “Azerbaijan has indeed found success in securing partnerships. For this year’s fair, Azerbaijan chose to showcase its investment opportunities, tourism sector, and logistics capabilities”. In July 2024, Azerbaijan introduced a visa-free policy for Chinese citizens, which led to a doubling of tourists coming from China. “Azerbaijan is rich in historical sites and cultural attractions. I hope more Chinese tourists will come and visit the long history and unique cultural landscape of my country,” Ikhtiyar said. These diverse engagements reflect the global interest in China’s market and its commitment to openness. The fair not only serves as a testament to China’s ongoing efforts to deepen international economic ties but also as a catalyst for exchange of ideas, technologies, and business practices worldwide.