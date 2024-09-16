Coalition government delays controversial constitutional amendment

The coalition government has decided to postpone indefinitely the tabling of a controversial constitutional amendment before the National Assembly and Senate. The move comes after the government struggled to secure sufficient support for the amendment.

Senior Nawaz League leader and Senator Irfan Siddiqui confirmed the delay, suggesting that the parliamentary sessions might be adjourned for a week or more before the amendment is considered. Siddiqui emphasized that the lack of immediate action on the amendment would not be catastrophic.

He noted that while there appeared to be no significant obstacles to passing the amendment, there were disagreements on certain points, with Maulana Fazlur Rehman requesting additional time to review the draft. Siddiqui also pointed out that draft amendments are typically not made public before being tabled in the house for adoption.

The Senator disputed claims that the government had failed to gather the necessary votes, highlighting that disagreements are a normal part of the legislative process.