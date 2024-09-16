Monday, September 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Coalition government delays controversial constitutional amendment

Coalition government delays controversial constitutional amendment
Web Desk
2:05 PM | September 16, 2024
National

The coalition government has decided to postpone indefinitely the tabling of a controversial constitutional amendment before the National Assembly and Senate. The move comes after the government struggled to secure sufficient support for the amendment.

Senior Nawaz League leader and Senator Irfan Siddiqui confirmed the delay, suggesting that the parliamentary sessions might be adjourned for a week or more before the amendment is considered. Siddiqui emphasized that the lack of immediate action on the amendment would not be catastrophic.

He noted that while there appeared to be no significant obstacles to passing the amendment, there were disagreements on certain points, with Maulana Fazlur Rehman requesting additional time to review the draft. Siddiqui also pointed out that draft amendments are typically not made public before being tabled in the house for adoption.

The Senator disputed claims that the government had failed to gather the necessary votes, highlighting that disagreements are a normal part of the legislative process.

Peshawar: Ancestral abode of subcontinent cinema legends

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1726474362.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024