Monday, September 16, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Constable killed by motorcyclists at Sanda Road

NEWS WIRE
September 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  A police constable was gunned down by two suspects at Sanda Road, Islampura here in the wee hours of  Sunday. According to police, the law enforcers were on routine patrol on Sanda Road, Islampura when they, on suspicion, asked two suspects riding a motorcycle to stop for checking. They, instead, opened fire and injured constable Kashif Arshad. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a case and  launched raids against the fleeing suspects. Police high-ups took notice of the murder of the policeman and issued directions for early arrest of the suspects.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-09-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1726474362.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024