Constitutional amendment Bill delayed again as govt fails to win over Fazlur Rehman

The constitutional amendment bill has been delayed once more, as the government has been unable to secure the support of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

According to sources, the bill will now be tabled in the National Assembly after 10-12 days due to the ruling alliance's failure to convince Fazlur Rehman to back the proposed amendments, which include the establishment of a constitutional court and several other reforms.

Sources revealed that Fazlur Rehman has taken a firm stance, insisting that such significant constitutional changes should not be rushed. The JUI-F chief has also requested more time to reconsider the proposed reformation of the Judicial Commission.

Meanwhile, the federal government has asserted that the bill will be passed even without the support of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members, sources added. Despite being discussed for a considerable period, Fazlur Rehman appears to have reversed his position on the bill, causing further delays.

It is worth noting that JUI-F had previously advised the federal government to temporarily delay the clauses related to judicial reforms in the proposed constitutional amendments.

A separate meeting took place between government and opposition delegations and JUI-F leaders, including Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari. Following the meeting, Fazlur Rehman stressed that his party had not yet received the draft of the proposed amendments. Haidari reiterated the need for patience, urging the government to avoid hastily presenting the bill to Parliament.