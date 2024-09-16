Monday, September 16, 2024
Constitutional amends akin to attack on Supreme Court: Barrister Saif

September 16, 2024
Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Dr. Saif has condemned the proposed constitutional amendments, equating them to an attack on the Supreme Court. In a statement, Barrister Saif criticised the “fake government” for its failed attempts at constitutional amendments. He called the amendments an act of treachery against the constitution and a direct assault on the Supreme Court. He accused the so-called coalition government of roaming in groups to push through these amendments, asserting that their hostility towards Imran Khan has driven them to trample the constitution. He claimed that the government with a “fake mandate” was once again ready to launch an attack on the Supreme Court through these amendments. Barrister Saif reaffirmed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stood with the judiciary and would not allow any step towards restriction of judicial freedom. He further criticised the Election Commission for its role in the country’s current turmoil, alleging that it had done nothing to mitigate the situation.

