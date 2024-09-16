Constitutional Secrecy

The proposed constitutional amendment, which is undoubtedly significant, should not be shrouded in secrecy. In a democracy, such changes must be open to public scrutiny, allowing the citizens, parliamentarians, and senators to fully understand what is at stake. After all, these elected representatives are meant to reflect the will of the people, not operate behind closed doors.

The current approach by the government only fuels rumours and uncertainty. Instead of letting the rumour mill stir chaos, it is the government’s responsibility to present the amendment clearly, allowing for an open debate. This is the essence of a functional democracy, where the exchange of ideas and arguments ensures transparency and trust in the system.

Unfortunately, what we are witnessing is quite the opposite. The government appears to be quietly gathering the necessary numbers and waiting for the right moment to push the amendment through parliament and the Senate. This majoritarian approach lacks the democratic spirit the PML-N claims to uphold. If the government is indeed fighting for democracy against undemocratic forces, its actions must align with its words. As for the PTI opposition, they too must take responsibility. For such a crucial issue, their place is in the parliament, presenting a well-structured opposition, not in the streets creating further division. Both sides must realise the gravity of this amendment and act in the best interests of the nation.

In the end, democracy demands transparency. Anything less only erodes trust in the system. It’s time for the government to prove its commitment to democratic values through open discourse, not backroom deals.