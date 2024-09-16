Democracy only way for Pakistan’s bright future, stability: Sindh CM

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Democracy is the only way for Pakistan’s bright future and stability. In a message on the occasion of International Day for Democracy, he said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) was the pioneer of democracy. He said, ‘We have made numerous sacrifices for the survival of democracy and our leaders and workers sacrificed their blood for the democracy.’

The CM Murad said that democracy was a wonderful system, where people choose their representatives.

Shaheed Benazir Bhutto called democracy the best revenge, he said adding that the Pakistan People’s Party believed in democracy and democracy was the best system to serve the people. He said that the Pakistan People’s Party made sacrifices for the restoration of democracy. He further said that the PPP had never surrendered to dictators. The Chief Minister said that the restoration of democracy was our motto and that democracy made institutions strong.

Democracy has become stable, strong in Pakistan: Governor Tessori

The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday said that democracy has become stable and strong in Pakistan today compared to the past. In his message on the occasion of International Democracy Day, he said that Parliament was a supreme institution and everyone must respect it. The Sindh Governor said that the democratic system could be further improved with the modern requirements of the present time. He said that all the flaws of this system could be overcome by artificial intelligence. He further said that all stakeholders had a great role to play in the stability and continuity of democracy.

CM appoints Soomrani as PVC

Sindh Chief Minister has appointed Prof Dr M Abdul Rehman Soomrani, Dean faculty of Science and Information Technology, as Pro Vice Chancellor for the Sukkur IBA University (Sub Campuses). Following this appointment, University has appointed Prof. Dr. Sher Muhammad Daudpota, Director Post Graduate Studies, as the Dean of the Faculty of Science and Information Technology. According to a release on Sunday, Prof. Dr. Manzoor Ali Mirani, a Professor in the Department of Business Administration, has been appointed as the Director of the Sukkur IBA University Sub Campus Khairpur, after Dr. Samar Raza Talpur was relieved from his role as Director of the Sub Campus Khairpur following his new assignment as Chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Mirpurkhas. These changes reflect the university’s efforts to improve its administrative efficiency.