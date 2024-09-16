Dengue cases in Rawalpindi reach 368 with 30 new infections reported

The number of dengue patients in Rawalpindi has risen to 368, following the report of 30 new cases in the past 24 hours. The latest report from the District Health Authority indicates that Pothohar Town and Municipal Corporation areas have recorded the highest number of new cases, each with 11 positive diagnoses.

Chak Jalal Din continues to be one of the most affected areas in the city. The health authority has undertaken various measures in response, including awareness campaigns, anti-dengue spraying, and visits from the CM Mobile Health Unit. During its visit, the health unit conducted several pathological tests and examined 216 patients in the affected areas.

The report also highlights that 65% of dengue cases in Rawalpindi are men, resulting in a male-to-female patient ratio of 2:1. Since January 2024, financial penalties totaling Rs. 13 million have been imposed for violations of SOPs, with numerous FIRs and chalans registered. The report notes that punitive actions this year have been four times higher than those in 2023, and the average number of confirmed cases has significantly decreased compared to the previous year.



