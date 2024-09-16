DHQ Hospital attock facing shortage of doctors

Attock - DHQ Hospital Attock is facing shortage of 61 doctors where more than 700 patients suffering from different maladies visit on a daily basis. The hospital established in 1957 has the capacity for 184 indoor patients while a new 100-bed block for mother and child care has been recently built which will be made operational soon. In this hospital, 129 doctors and 143 paramedical staff are working day and night to provide the best health facilities to the patients. While 61 doctors and 15 posts of paramedical staff are lying vacant. At present, this hospital has Thalassemia Center, Dialysis Center, Hepatitis Control Center, Operation Theater, Ultrasound, X-Ray, CT Scan, ECG, ETT, Echo cardiography, Endoscopy, Colonoscopy, Bronchoscopy, Pathology, Blood Bank, Physiotherapy, Clinical Psychology, OTP, NCD Clinic, Nutrition Clinic, TB and Chest Clinic, EPI Services, mortuary, Aids Control Program, Well Women Clinic, Word Food Program, Surgery, Gyne/ Obs, Peads, Opthalmology, Orthopedic, Dermatology, Dental, Nephrology and Urology, ICU, HDU, Isolation Rooms, Labor Room, Eclampsia Room, and Cardiology Ward. Besides, the hospital has hospital waste incinerator, social welfare services, Edhi ambulance service, medicine store, indoor and outdoor pharmacy.

During the last eight months, this hospital provided health facilities to 183072 outdoor, 24225 indoor, 85521 Sehat Sahulat Program and 166972 emergency patients. Population has increased manifold but govt neither built new hospital nor given required extention to the existing hospital. A doctor who wished not to be named said that seats of doctors remain vacant because of the poor policies of the government. On the other hand, people from different walks of life told this journalist that seats of the doctors could only be filled when doctors will be made bound to serve in remote areas. About the availability of medicines, the patients visiting the hospital said that medicines are being provided to them but at times they have to purchase from the private medical stores. Muhammad Farooq who had brought his daughter to Thelesemia Center said that blood transfusion bags were not available and they had to purchase these bags on payment from the market. He asked concerned authorities to ensure availability of these bags. Patients who had come to Dialysis Center were satisfied and said that all facilities were being provided to them free of cost. In dialysis center, there are 103 registered patients and each patient visits the center twice a week for dialysis.