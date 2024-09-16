Monday, September 16, 2024
DIG emphasizes Zero Tolerance for Corruption and Crime

APP
September 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -  Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Syed Ali Raza on Sunday emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and abuse of authority, stressing that the protection of life, property, and citizens’ dignity was of paramount importance. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at his office, attended by all Station House Officers (SHOs), and beat officers. He said that he formed crime control teams to prevent the incidents of robbery, snatching and theft. DIG directed all SHOs to form dedicated teams and work closely with them to effectively combat crime. Raza highlighted the importance of officers remaining vigilant against criminal activities. Ali Raza instructed all officers to increase patrolling in their respective areas to control crime and ensure a visible police presence. Additionally, DIG directed them to compile lists of absconders, proclaimed offenders, and individuals involved in serious crimes, and to locate and apprehend them. “Any kind of negligence will be dealt with strictly against the officers,” DIG said. “Safety of life and property of the citizens is the first priority and any kind of violence is unacceptable,” Raza concluded.

Tags:

APP

