The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has scheduled a hearing for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra-party case on .

As per the cause list released by the ECP, notices have been issued to PTI leaders Barrister Gohar Khan and Raoof Hasan.

The ECP has requested PTI to present its arguments during the hearing. Previously, the commission had rejected four miscellaneous petitions filed by PTI in the intra-party election case.