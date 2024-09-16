Eid Milad: Rescue-1122 building decorated

SARGODHA - In connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations, the headquarters of Rescue 1122 in Sargodha has been adorned with decorative illuminations, capturing the attention of the local citizens. District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah called upon the faithful to spend their lives in accordance with the teachings and character of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

“The month of Rabi-ul-Awwal reminds us to mould our lives according to the Seerat of Holy Prophet (peace be upon him),” he said.

One-day free medical camp for women at Shah Nikdar

A one-day free medical camp for female patients, organised by Naseem Noor Medical Complex Farooka at Shah Nikadar Comprehensive School and College on Sunday. Female patients Suburbs of Shahnikdar and Sillanwali visited the free medical camp and got examined themselves and received free medicines as well. The camp was led by an Ultrasound and Gynecology Specialist Dr. Sameera Faisal Kalyar, who provided free check-ups, ultrasounds, and ECGs to over 200 patients in the camp.

Talking to APP Dr Sameera Faisal Kalyar said this free medical camp aimed to provide accessible and affordable healthcare services to the local community, ensuring that everyone has access to quality medical care. She said the Naseem Noor Medical Complex also offered special rates for their services, normal deliveries, including medication, are priced at Rs. 8,000, while cesarean sections, including medication, are priced at Rs. 18,000. The medical facility also provides a range of other services, including color Doppler ultrasounds, surgery for cysts, and treatment for infertility and all other women’s health issues, while the hospital also offers 24-hour emergency services, she added.

Unidentified body found

Police found an unidentified body of a man from a canal, here on Sunday.

According to a press release, issued by DPO office, the Sadar police station got information that the body of a 50-year-old man was floating on the canal water. The police rushed to the spot and fished out the body.

Identification of the body was yet to be made. Police started investigation, and search of the heirs.