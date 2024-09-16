Monday, September 16, 2024
Eid Milad-un-Nabi to be celebrated across Pakistan tomorrow with religious fervor

Web Desk
9:40 PM | September 16, 2024
Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be observed throughout Pakistan tomorrow, 12th Rabi-ul-Awal (Tuesday), with great religious devotion.

The government has declared a public holiday for the occasion, with special events such as Naat recitations, seminars, and processions planned across the country.

Streets and markets will be adorned with green flags and vibrant lights, while strict security measures are in place to ensure safety.

Religious scholars are urging the public to follow the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) during the celebrations.

