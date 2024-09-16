Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) celebrations held at Governor House

KARACHI - Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori emphasized the importance of following the teachings of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), stating that adhering to these teachings is essential for a meaningful life. He added that the system of Mustafa (PBUH) holds the solution to all our problems. Kamran Khan Tessori expressed these views while addressing the first spiritually uplifting gathering held at Governor House in connection with the celebration of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). The Governor House was beautifully adorned with colorful lights and decorative illuminations, creating a serene and vibrant atmosphere. He further expressed his gratitude, saying, “It is my good fortune that I was appointed as the Governor of Sindh on the blessed day of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.” He also announced that throughout the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal, 12 gatherings in honor of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) will be held at Governor House, including a Khatm-e-Nabuwwat conference. The event concluded with special prayers for the prosperity and development of the nation. Pir Muhammad Hassan Haseeb ur Rehman, Sajjada Nashin of Darbar Aalia Muhammadiya Eidgah Sharif, Rawalpindi, delivered a special address at the gathering. Renowned Naat reciters such as Ghulam Mustafa and Aamir Fayyazi, among others, also participated, captivating the audience with their recitations in praise of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).