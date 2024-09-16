Emirates supports young golf hopefuls journeys to US for higher education

KARACHI - Emirates is supporting the flight journeys for Syed Daniah and Syed Abiha, two remarkable young golf prodigies from Karachi, as they head to the United States to pursue their higher education at Blinn College-Brenham Campus in Brenham, Texas.

Through supporting flights from Karachi to Houston, Emirates continues its commitment of positively impacting the communities it serves by providing opportunities for talented youth from diverse backgrounds to fulfil their potential and pursue their academic and athletic dreams. By facilitating the journey of Daniah and Abiha to continue their education while competing at the highest levels of collegiate golf, Emirates is also reinforcing its dedication to nurturing the pipeline of sporting talent as a new generation of players emerge.

Mohammed Alhashmi, Emirates’ Vice President for Pakistan, said: “These sisters have already made a significant mark on the World Amateur Golf Ranking list and these remarkable achievements have earned them full scholarships. They were awarded for their exceptional talent and dedication to the sport. As key members of the Pakistan National Team, they have represented their country in prestigious tournaments worldwide, earning acclaim in countries such as Scotland, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Malaysia, Dubai, and Thailand and we are proud to be an enabler in their pursuit of education abroad.”

Syed Abiha, currently playing with a handicap of 2 and a driving distance of over 240 yards, has achieved a best score of 70 (2 under) while her sister, Syed Daniah, with a handicap of 1 and a similar driving distance, boasts a best score of 69 (3 under). Both sisters are recognized not only for their impressive golfing skills but also for their leadership and sportsmanship, qualities that have propelled them to the forefront of the sport both nationally and internationally. Emirates is the award-winning global airline operating the world’s largest fleet of wide-body Boeing 777 and Airbus A380 aircraft and serving 140 cities on six continents through its efficient hub in Dubai. The airline has earned customer recognition for its industry-leading services on the ground and in the sky, delivered by a passionate workforce representing over 160 nations. Emirates supports local communities worldwide and brings people together through its vast portfolio of international sports and cultural sponsorships. Emirates currently operates 53 flights per week from the Pakistan to Dubai.