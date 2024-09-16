First aid plays important role in dealing with emergency situations: DG PDMA

LAHORE - Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Irfan Ali Kathia gave a message on World Day. He said that it is the basic duty of every citizen to learn training and contribute to the betterment of the society. plays an important role in dealing with emergency situations. is not just a skill but a simple act of saving life. PDMA Punjab conducts mock exercises every year to deal with emergency situations. Students of schools and colleges are also given awareness about through seminars. Be sure to participate in mock exercises to practice civilian . The objective of celebrating Day is to empower every citizen to deal with emergency situations through mock drills. It is our duty to increase public awareness about the importance of .