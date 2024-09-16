Monday, September 16, 2024
First aid plays important role in dealing with emergency situations: DG PDMA

World First Aid Day

OUR STAFF REPORT
September 16, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -  Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Irfan Ali Kathia gave a message on World First Aid Day. He said that it is the basic duty of every citizen to learn first aid training and contribute to the betterment of the society. First aid plays an important role in dealing with emergency situations. First aid is not just a skill but a simple act of saving life. PDMA Punjab conducts mock exercises every year to deal with emergency situations. Students of schools and colleges are also given awareness about first aid through seminars. Be sure to participate in mock exercises to practice civilian first aid. The objective of celebrating First Aid Day is to empower every citizen to deal with emergency situations through mock drills. It is our duty to increase public awareness about the importance of first aid.

OUR STAFF REPORT

