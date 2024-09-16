Foolproof security to be provided for Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations: CCPO

LAHORE - Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana presided over an important meeting at his office. The meeting reviewed security arrangements for the upcoming 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal celebrations and progress on the department’s development projects. During the briefing, it was announced that over 8,000 officers and personnel will be deployed for the security of rallies, processions and gatherings on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal. Specifically, 8 Superintendents of Police (SPs), 29 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), 83 Station House Officers (SHOs) and 601 upper subordinates will be assigned to duty. CCPO Lahore assured that foolproof security would be provided for the Eid Milad-un-Nabi(P.B.U.H) celebrations. He instructed divisional officers to maintain close coordination with religious scholars and peace committees to ensure religious harmony and law and order. The CCPO emphasized the continuous monitoring of events using cameras from the Punjab Safe City Authority and advised maintaining traffic flow through alternative routes. He also directed supervisory officers to personally oversee security arrangements. The meeting also reviewed progress on ongoing development schemes and welfare projects under the annual development program. The CCPO ordered to complete these projects within the specified timeframe and urged the acceleration of development work. He highlighted that the benefits of police department’s developmental projects should reach the general public and noted that the provision of modern resources would enhance public service delivery. DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Organized Crime Unit) Imran Kishwar, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, CTO Lahore Ammara Athar, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SP (Security) Abdul Wahab and others attended the meeting.